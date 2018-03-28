Trial delayed in slaying of Iowa City cab driver



IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A trial has been delayed several months for a man accused of killing an Iowa City cab driver.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that attorneys for Curtis Jones asked a judge for more time to prepare. Jones had been scheduled to begin trial April 9. The new starting date is Nov. 5.

The trial has been moved to Davenport because of pretrial publicity in the Iowa City area.

Jones also has pleaded not guilty to the April 2017 fatal shooting of Iowa City bail bondsman Jonathan Wieseler. The trial in that case is set to begin July 16.