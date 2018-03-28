Trial delayed in slaying of Iowa City cab driver - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial delayed in slaying of Iowa City cab driver

Posted: Updated:


   IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A trial has been delayed several months for a man accused of killing an Iowa City cab driver.
   The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that attorneys for Curtis Jones asked a judge for more time to prepare. Jones had been scheduled to begin trial April 9. The new starting date is Nov. 5.
   The trial has been moved to Davenport because of pretrial publicity in the Iowa City area.
   Jones also has pleaded not guilty to the April 2017 fatal shooting of Iowa City bail bondsman Jonathan Wieseler. The trial in that case is set to begin July 16.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.