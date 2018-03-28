DASH CAM VIDEO: Utah trooper survives after being hit by car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DASH CAM VIDEO: Utah trooper survives after being hit by car

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Dash cam video out of Utah shows a state trooper getting hit by a car.

The trooper was walking from his squad car to a vehicle that had slid off the road. Another car traveling down the highway hit him, sending him through the air.

Thankfully, the trooper survived, but he was injured. He suffered four broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade, and road rash burns on his face.

The Utah Highway Patrol says accidents along the road are always a concern.

"This is always at the forefront, this type of accident is what we are always trying to prevent as troopers when we arrive on scene, our first priority is to make the scene safe."

The woman who hit the trooper reportedly stopped and was extremely distraught. She apologized, and she also visited him in the hospital. 

