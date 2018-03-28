Teen pleads guilty in deadly hammer attack of former Waterloo man

A teen pleads guilty after a man, who used to live in Waterloo, was beaten to death with a hammer.

St. Louis Police say back in 2014, Zemir Begic, a Bosnian immigrant, was in his car when several teens began hitting his car with hammers. When he got out of the car, police say the teens attacked him. Begic later died at a St. Louis hospital.

His murder sparked outrage in Waterloo, St. Louis, and surrounding communities. Police say the attack happened in front of his girlfriend, and his family believes his murder was a hate crime.

Members of the Bosnian community took to the streets in St. Louis to call for police help after the murder. St. Louis Police believe race was not a factor in the attack.

This week, Darrian Johner plead guilty to second-degree murder. Johner was originally charged with first-degree murder, but it was reduced in exchange for his plea. A charge of armed criminal action was also dropped as part of the plea. He'll be sentenced on June 8th, and is the second to plead guilty in Begic's murder.

Juan Fabian-Lutz, Robert Mitchell, and Travis Kidd were also arrested. The Circuit Attorney's Office of St. Louis charged all three with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court documents say Fabian-Lutz plead guilty to second-degree murder in January 2017. His charge was also lowered as part of a plea deal. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Kidd and Mitchell have yet to go on trial. Their cases are still pending.