Southern Baptist leader resigns after 'morally inappropriate relationship'

The president and chief executive of the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee resigned following a 'morally inappropriate relationship.'

Frank Page originally announced his retirement Monday.

On Tuesday, he released a statement he was resigning because of "a personal failing."

He says he first announced his retirement without explanation because he wanted to protect his wife and two daughters.

Details about the relationship weren't released.

Executive committee chairman Stephen Rummage says the group will provide the Page family spiritual and emotional support.

In his role on the committee, Page oversaw a budget of nearly $200 million and was a key person in coordinating the convention's national ministries.