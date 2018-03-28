Man who owes over half a million dollars in child support disapp - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man who owes over half a million dollars in child support disappears on paddleboard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -

Police are looking for a 52-year-old man who hasn't been seen since he went paddleboarding in the Atlantic Ocean a week ago.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida police say Constantine Theoharis was due in court March 20 on charges of not paying over $500,000 in child support. He didn't show up for court or work that day.

The judge rescheduled his hearing for March 27; he didn't show up to the hearing.

Theoharis has been divorced since 2008. His ex-wife is fighting him for child support for their two daughters.

Family members tell police they've grown increasingly concerned. His wallet and passport were left at home.

