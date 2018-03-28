Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

The president is making that pledge a day after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens expressed a different view. Stevens wrote in The New York Times that repealing the Second Amendment would help Congress enact gun control measures.

"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday. "As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!"

The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the amendment lets people own guns for self-defense.

