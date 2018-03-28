Pregnant chihuahua gives birth to 11 babies

A pregnant chihuahua recently gave birth to 11 puppies.

The dog's foster family says that's a record-breaking number. It happened at a pet rescue in Kansas.

They say the mom gave birth for more than 12 hours.

"When we had about eight, we're like 'whoa, she's not done?' and then we got an update that we were at 10 and we about had a heart attack," Danielle Reno with Unleashed Pet Rescue said.

All eleven puppies were born healthy. The animal rescue in Kansas said it will be about 10 weeks until the puppies are ready for adoption.