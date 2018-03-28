TRACKING: Dense AM fog and a TEST Tornado Drill today

-- There will be a statewide Tornado Drill this morning .

A TEST watch will be issued at 10 AM, so alerts will go over weather radios and your TV. A TEST warning will be issued at 10:15 AM. This is so you can make sure you are receiving the alerts as they should be received. And to make sure that you have a plan in place for when you really do need it.--

Dense fog will stick around a few areas this morning while others see some light fog burning off quickly as the sun comes up. Where the fog lasts the longest, it will be cooler... Highs will aim for the mid 40s with fog the longest and into the 50s with sunshine earlier. Southerly winds will be light.

A cool front will track through tonight and may squeeze out a few rain/snow showers (no accumulation expected) but will also bring gusty northerly winds. That will cool us into the upper 20s/low 30s tonight and keep our highs in the 40s tomorrow even as the sun breaks out in the afternoon. A couple of systems track in for Friday through Saturday night. This will bring rain showers Friday and a rain/snow mix on Saturday. We could see a couple of inches of snow, but we may also only get rain. What we will have is breezy and cooler weather for Saturday with highs around 40 and it stays cool for Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

