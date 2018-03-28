TRACKING: A Stray Rain Shower Tonight

A cold front moves through Iowa tonight bringing a mostly cloudy sky. Only a few very light rain showers are possible. Most areas remain dry overnight. The clouds clear by sunrise Thursday leaving a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. High temperatures remain below the normal.

Friday is dry with highs in the upper 40s. Light rain might mix in with a few snow showers Friday night. Rain showers Saturday morning end by noon followed by a gusty northwest wind. Some gusts could be near 35 mph.

Sunday is a cold one. Morning lows are in the teens with highs in the upper 30s. It is dry with a mix of sun and clouds with a light northwest wind.

There is a low chance of light rain/snow Monday otherwise dry through Wednesday with highs in the low 40s...below normal.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations