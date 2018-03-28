TRACKING: A Stray Rain Shower Tonight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: A Stray Rain Shower Tonight

Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
A cold front moves through Iowa tonight bringing a mostly cloudy sky. Only a few very light rain showers are possible. Most areas remain dry overnight. The clouds clear by sunrise Thursday leaving a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. High temperatures remain below the normal.

Friday is dry with highs in the upper 40s. Light rain might mix in with a few snow showers Friday night. Rain showers Saturday morning end by noon followed by a gusty northwest wind. Some gusts could be near 35 mph.

Sunday is a cold one. Morning lows are in the teens with highs in the upper 30s. It is dry with a mix of sun and clouds with a light northwest wind.

There is a low chance of light rain/snow Monday otherwise dry through Wednesday with highs in the low 40s...below normal.

