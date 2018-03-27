Morningside turns back Graceland in College Volleyball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Morningside turns back Graceland in College Volleyball

Posted: Updated:

Morningside College defeated Graceland University in four sets Tuesday in a non-conference college volleyball match in Lamoni.

Here are the game scores:

25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.