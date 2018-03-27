KWWL wins John Deere Treating Capital Well Award

KWWL was awarded the John Deere Treating Capital Well Award on Tuesday night in Waterloo.

KWWL received an honor during Tuesday night's Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber Annual Celebration.

The John Deere Treating Capital Well Award was given to KWWL in recognition of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation of its facility in downtown Waterloo.

The building, which is home to KWWL's main newsroom and studio, has housed the station since 1958 and was built in 1916. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The award "honors a private sector firm for a significant investment in the Cedar Valley that most emphasizes the attributes of the Cedar Valley," and is sponsored by John Deere Waterloo Operations. The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber's Annual Celebration was held at the Waterloo Convention Center on Tuesday evening.

