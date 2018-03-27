Iowa's Hesse looks to expand leadership role

Parker Hesse's role continues to get bigger. The Iowa defensive end returns for his senior season as one of the most experienced players in the Hawkeye line-up. It's experience that's desperately needed after the Hawks lost several key players from last year's Pinstripe Bowl champion squad.

Gone are consensus All-Americans Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson. In all, Iowa returns just six of 11 defensive starters and none of the starting linebacker corp, which makes the experience guys like Hesse have invaluable.

"We'll have guys that need to step up and do something for the first time," says Hesse, "So, I'm hoping I can be a guy that they can kind of look to as someone who's gone through it before, gone through the ups and downs, and kind of holds the standard of what we expect here at Iowa football."

It's a standard Hesse understands, entering his senior season with 33 career starts. He's coming off a career best season that saw him accumulate 43 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, but it's his work ethic that's really impressed his teammates and coaches.

"We interview players at the end of the season," says Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, "We ask them who you respect and why you respect them. Parker's one of the guys at the top of the list, and it's because of the way that he works, his day to day operations. He's as tough as they get."

