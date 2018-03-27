Easter Sunday preparations in Dubuque

The egg hunt is on with just a few days left before Easter Sunday.

Some are heading over to Betty Jane Candies to get their hands on chocolate bunnies and handmade eggs.

"People really love these things, for a lot of families they're a tradition," said said Andrew Siegert, president. "They get them for their kids or grand kids every year."

The shop is trying to keep up with in-store and online orders from across the country. People are wanting the unique chocolate eggs.

"We're out of a couple already. We make seven different sizes, the biggest one is like a football," Siegert added.

Churches in Dubuque are also keeping busy during the holy week, holding multiple services, and planning for the special holiday.

Over at Cremer's Meats, they're dealing with another tradition.

"Ham is king when it comes to Easter Sunday," said Jeff Cremer, owner.

The grocery has already sold out of the Fleur De Lis brand of ham.

"The Fleur De Lis, it was once made in Dubuque, is now currently made by Hormel, and it is a tradition, something a lot of families grew up with, their parents, grandparents."

Both Siegert and Cremer recommend people put in orders, before items are sold out.

In addition, multiple restaurants and some hotels are preparing to host Easter brunch. If you're planning on attending, they said you should make reservations.