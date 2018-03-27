Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber holds 2018 Annual Celebration

Recognition. That's what tonight's Annual Celebration for the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber was all about. The evening honors so many who work hard to make the Cedar Valley a great place to work, do business in, and call home.

KWWL's Abby Turpin emceed the evening. About 530 were in attendance, including Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown and Waverly Mayor Dean Soash, as well as many city council members from across eastern Iowa.

The 2018 award recipients are:

Economic Inclusion Award

Sponsored by Hy-Vee

Recipient: UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital

Accepting: Pam Delagardelle, President/CEO

Cedar Valley Partner Award

Sponsored by Access Systems

Recipient: University of Northern Iowa Business & Community Services

Accepting: Randy Pilkington, Director

Harold Brock Innovation Award

Sponsored by ACES

Recipient: Talk to Me Technologies

Accepting: Owners Kate Dunning, Matt Dunning, Marty Gallagher

John Deere Treating Capital Well Award

Sponsored by John Deere Waterloo Operations

Recipient: KWWL Television, Inc.

Accepting: Jim McKernan, Vice President & General Manager

Business of the Year Award

Sponsored by Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson

Recipient: Bloom Manufacturing, Inc.

Accepting: Mark Collett, President

Business of the Year Award

Sponsored by NXT Bank

Recipient: Omega Cabinetry/MasterBrand Cabinets

Accepting: Greg Meyers, General Manager

Fulfilling the Vision of One Award

Sponsored by PDCM Insurance

Recipient: Sue Armbrecht, MidWestOne Bank

Legacy Award – presented by Cary Darrah

Recipient: Tom Penaluna, CBE Companies

The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber is "an economic and community development organization focused on increasing economic vitality and improving the quality of life in the Cedar Valley of Iowa economic region." Learn more about the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber by visiting their website.