Wartburg College making security changes after students demand change

An eastern Iowa college is updating its security after students demand change.

Last month, multiple female students reported a male classmate was breaking into their dorm rooms and bathrooms at Wartburg College. Dean of Students Dr. Dan Kittle says the young man was going into unlocked rooms watching, even touching some of the female students while they were sleeping or showering.

Kittle said, "Those incidents ranged but the most severe involved touching." He continued, "The person walked into the room, touched the individual and then took off running."

Junior Ashlee Henderson says her roommate had an encounter with the young man.

Henderson said, "We really felt that our classmates were vulnerable, especially talking to our friends too...it was scary for weeks."

That student is no longer enrolled, but his actions have left an impact on the school and its students. Hundreds attended a school forum, demanding change.

Kittle said, "We already had one of those chats scheduled, normally we have about 25 or so students, but that day we had well over 200 students attend."

Besides the cameras, students also wanted locks on the dorm bathrooms and showers. Students say they're relieved their voices were heard.

Henderson said, "It shows their feelings are being validated and the school is moving toward this never happening again."

Wartburg is installing card scanners on the doors of every single community-shared bathroom and shower in the dorms. The 15 new cameras will be running by next week.

The young man has not been charged yet as school officials say the investigation is ongoing.