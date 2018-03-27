Kids in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kids in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

Posted: Updated:
Photo: John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP Photo: John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post via AP

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) -- Three boys have found a part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reports that two brothers and a cousin made the discovery on plowed land near Bovina, a small community east of the Mississippi River.

The newspaper says the three were on spring break from school when they found something they initially thought was a log, then saw that it had teeth.

Lynett Welch, mother of the two brothers, says her husband took the item to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson, where paleontology curator George Phillips confirmed it was a lower left jawbone from a mastodon.

Phillips says finding half of a mastodon's lower jaw is "very extraordinary."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.