Weather postpones Softball doubleheader in Cedar Rapids

Weather has postponed Tuesday's Heart of America Athletic Conference softball doubleheader between Clarke and Mount Mercy.

The game has been re-scheduled for Thursday, March 29.

First pitch will be at 5:00 p.m. at Busse Field in Cedar Rapids, says Mount Mercy University Sports Information Director, Jason Furler.

