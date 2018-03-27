Waterloo Fire offering smoke alarm inspections - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Fire offering smoke alarm inspections

Waterloo Fire Rescue is offering free smoke alarm inspections after thousands of Kidde detectors were recalled. Kidde recalled nearly 500,000 dual sensor smoke alarms models PI2010 and PI9010 last week.

If you need help checking your smoke alarms, you can call (319) 291-4460 to arrange an inspection.

