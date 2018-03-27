Community gathers to celebrate 2017 Cedar Valley United Way campaign

Over 300 community members gathered at Hilton Garden Inn Wednesday morning to celebrate the 2017 Cedar Valley United Way campaign.

2017 co-chairs, Waterloo Chief of Police Dan Trelka, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson and Director of Public Safety Services/Chief of Police Jeff Olson completed their year, and they announced that $2,933,470 was raised during the recent annual campaign. That's around 8 percent more money raised compared to last year.

Cedar Valley United Way's strategic investments in areas of education, health and financial stability currently support 64 programs at 34 nonprofit partners throughout the Cedar Valley.

The annual campaign kicked off in August and continued through January. Money raised during the 2017 campaign will be distributed throughout the Cedar Valley based on recommendations from United Way Community Impact Teams. These volunteers review grant applications and determine how the dollars will be most effective.

Companies and individuals recognized during the Breakfast of Champions included:

KWWL

Viking Pump

Mid-America

Waterloo Warehousing

Peters Construction

John Deere

SCHEELS

Megan Miller, Volunteer of the Year

Peoples Community Health Clinic, Funded Partner of the Year

Thirteen businesses were also recognized for having 100 percent participation in the 2017 campaign:

Adams Evenson & Co

Amperage

Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care

Community Bank & Trust

Family & Children's Council

First National Bank

Struxture Architects

Great Western Bank

Iowa Legal Aid

Nelson Properties/Midtown Development

Lamar Advertising of Waterloo

PDCM Insurance

Cedar Valley United Way

For more information about Cedar Valley United Way or to learn how you can contribute, visit www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org.