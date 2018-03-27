New NFL catch rule

Have you ever wondered what is actually considered a completed catch in the NFL? Well if so, your answer should now be clear.

A catch is now defined as having control, being in bounds, and making a "football move." A football move is defined as taking a third step or having control of the ball and reaching for additional yardage.

Maintaining control of the ball all the way "through" the ground is no longer required in this simplified version of the catch rule.

So this means, some of the most infamous "no-catches" would have been called good under the new rules.