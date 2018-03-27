Deadly house fire kills two children - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Deadly house fire kills two children

During an early morning fire, Tuesday, two people died and four people were injured.

The fire happening in St. Mary's County, Maryland. Officials tell us they could see the house fire from the road. 

Two children died at the scene. There were also two other children and two adults taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know how they are doing.

The fire is under investigation. 

