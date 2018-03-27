Arrest made after January shooting in Cedar Rapids

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on January 28 in Cedar Rapids.

According to Cedar Rapids Police, Michael Hodges, 23, was arrested around noon Monday at 2801 Elaine Drive. Hodges is a suspect in a shooting incident that happened on January 28, 2018 at 1:57 a.m. in front of Pub 217, which is located in the 200 block of 3rd Street SE. Hodges is accused of being involved in the shooting of a 21-year-old male who sustained a gunshot would to his upper-left chest.

Hodges was arrested for Attempt to Commit Murder, Assault-Willful Injury, Assault-Going Armed with Intent, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting incident.