Zuckerberg to testify before Congress in wake of data privacy scandal

After repeated calls for him to do so, Mark Zuckerberg has decided he will testify before Congress.



Facebook sources tell CNNMoney the 33-year-old CEO has come to terms with the fact that he will have to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks, and Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony.



The pressure from lawmakers, the media and the public has become too intense to justify anything less.

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony. https://t.co/Gcfoflbhdp pic.twitter.com/c70JgWGH45 — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2018

This is a breaking news story, stay with KWWL as we work to gather more information.