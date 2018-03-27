Zuckerberg to testify before Congress in wake of data privacy sc - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Zuckerberg to testify before Congress in wake of data privacy scandal

(CNN) -

After repeated calls for him to do so, Mark Zuckerberg has decided he will testify before Congress.

Facebook sources tell CNNMoney the 33-year-old CEO has come to terms with the fact that he will have to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks, and Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony.

The pressure from lawmakers, the media and the public has become too intense to justify anything less.

