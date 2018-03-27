Copy-Trial set for northern Iowa man accused of killing wife

CRESCO, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his wife in northern Iowa.

Mason City station KIMT reports that an Aug. 8 starting date was set Monday for 34-year-old Brian Fullhart. He's pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Howard County District Court records say Fullhart shot his wife with a handgun early March 1 at a mobile home in Cresco and later used a bow to twice fire arrows at officers who'd been sent to investigate gunshot reports. A criminal complaint says one arrow struck a squad car.

Fullhart surrendered peacefully to end the more than five-hour standoff.

Information from: KIMT-TV, http://www.kimt.com

