Tipton man convicted of producing child pornography

A man, who produced child pornography involving a child and traded child pornography with others, was convicted after a four-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Christian Hansen, 40, from Tipton, was convicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of sexually exploiting a child while being required to register as a sex offender, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and five counts of possession of child pornography.

The evidence at trial showed that in July 2017, Hansen took photos of a prepubescent child's genital area and e-mailed the photos to others. Hansen also traded child pornography with others and possessed child pornography on multiple devices. At the time of these offenses, Hansen was required to register as a sex offender based on his 2011 Nebraska convictions for three counts of possession of child pornography.

Hansen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 240 years imprisonment with a $2,250,000 fine, $45,900 in special assessments, and supervised release for 5 years to life following any imprisonment.