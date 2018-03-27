Tipton man convicted of producing child pornography

A woman accused of killing a trucker at an Iowa rest stop along Interstate 80 has been ruled mentally fit for trial.More >>
A woman accused of killing a trucker at an Iowa rest stop along Interstate 80 has been ruled mentally fit for trial.More >>
Areas of dense fog this morning lead to light fog, slowly decreasing clouds afternoon.More >>
Areas of dense fog this morning lead to light fog, slowly decreasing clouds afternoon.More >>
Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King is facing heat after someone managing his campaign's Facebook page posted a meme on Sunday criticizing a Parkland student for donning a patch of the Cuban flag.More >>
Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King is facing heat after someone managing his campaign's Facebook page posted a meme on Sunday criticizing a Parkland student for donning a patch of the Cuban flag.More >>
Jail authorities used a stun gun on a Dubuque man charged with murder after he refused to obey commands.More >>
Jail authorities used a stun gun on a Dubuque man charged with murder after he refused to obey commands.More >>
Authorities are investigating allegations of financial misconduct by a woman who'd worked as city clerk for neighboring Iowa towns.More >>
Authorities are investigating allegations of financial misconduct by a woman who'd worked as city clerk for neighboring Iowa towns.More >>