Iowa Department of Public Health approves 5 locations to sell me - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Department of Public Health approves 5 locations to sell medical cannabidiol

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Iowa Department of Public Health has approved five locations to have a license to sell medical marijuana. 

Those five locations include Waterloo, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Windsor Heights, and Sioux City.

They each have until March 28 to accept the licenses.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.