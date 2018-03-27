The Latest: President Trump lawyer says he made no threats to Daniels

WASHINGTON (AP) -- An attorney for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says his client had nothing to do with an alleged threat made against adult film star Stormy Daniels.



Lawyer Brent Blakely said in a letter late Sunday that Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti made "false and defamatory statements" in an episode of "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night.



Daniels said in the interview she'd been threatened by an unidentified man to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.



Blakely says Cohen "had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred."



He's accusing the pair of libel and demanding they "cease and desist from making" false and defamatory statements" and apologize to Cohen publicly.

