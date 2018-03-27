Woman marries 100-year-old tree in hopes of saving it

FORT MYERS, FL. (NBC)- A woman has married a 100-year-old tree in order to save it from being torn down.

A ficus tree in a Fort Myers, Florida park was at risk of being removed.

A land buyer wanted to remove it. When neighbors found out, they took action.

Karen Cooper married the tree this past weekend.

She says the wedding was beautiful, and the tree seemingly agreed.

"I'm not a whack job, but I'm not in favor of a whack job on this tree," Cooper said.

An advisory board will discuss what to do with the tree at today's city hall meeting.