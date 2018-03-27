First ever female American Legion national commander visits Eastern Iowa

A crowded American Legion Post in Manchester eagerly waited the arrival of the organization's first ever female national commander Friday morning.

Denise Rohan, who was elected last year, visited the post as part of a string of visits in Eastern Iowa.

"Meeting with the people who have their feet on the ground, and learning exactly what it is they need, so I can take that message back to Washington and say, we need to figure this out," Rohan said.

The American Legion has been around for nearly 100 years, but it wasn't until last year that a woman was elected to lead it.

"It's amazing. Some people will say, what took so long? And I say, they were waiting for me. But the truth is, male or female, to be the national commander, to be the one selected out of a couple million people is an amazing experience," she said.

The visit is a big deal for these Legion members.

"It's pretty amazing. It's not very often we get someone of that caliber here," said Post Commander Larry Tibbott.

The visit is also a big deal for Rohan.

The Verona, Wis. Legionnaire is from the area, and calls Elkader home.

"So I'm real excited to about going back into Elkader, but just to be in Iowa. It's so great to be home."

The U.S. Army veteran took time to listen to concerns of the local Legionnaires, and that's what she says it's all about.

"It's really a great family that we have and we just take care of each other. And it's my turn."