TRACKING: Foggy morning, mostly cloudy afternoon

Plenty of low level moisture is sitting over us from melting snow and the rain that tracked through yesterday and last night. That is leading to dense fog this morning that may be tough to get rid of. Winds will pick up from the northwest to 10-15 mph, but there is still plenty of snow melting adding more moisture to the air, so we may keep at least a light fog/haze much of the day. Highs will aim for the low to mid 40s today.

More fog tonight with lows in the 20s could lead to some slippery spots through Wednesday morning, but the day will be the warmest of the week as highs aim for the low 50s! A few showers may track through Wednesday night with dry weather expected for Thursday.

We are tracking a couple storm systems Friday through Easter Sunday, that could produce rain Friday, and rain/snow Saturday & Sunday. Stay with KWWL for further updates.

