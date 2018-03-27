TRACKING: Areas of fog tonight

The sky becomes clear this evening with areas of fog developing overnight. Some of the fog will be dense reducing visibility to less than ¼ of a mile. Use caution tonight and Wednesday morning when traveling.
The fog thins out in the morning and then plenty of sunshine for the day. Sunshine and highs in the 50s is a good combination to melt the snow we have have the ground. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday night and possible rain/snow shower, south of Highway 20 Thursday morning.
The next best chance of rain/snow is Friday night into Saturday morning.
Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow
Schnack's Blog
Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App
How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app
Can't Find Something?
KWWL Television Inc.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.