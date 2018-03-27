TRACKING: Areas of fog tonight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Areas of fog tonight

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tonight Forecast Tonight Forecast
Long Range Temp Outlook Long Range Temp Outlook

The sky becomes clear this evening with areas of fog developing overnight. Some of the fog will be dense reducing visibility to less than ¼ of a mile. Use caution tonight and Wednesday morning when traveling.

The fog thins out in the morning and then plenty of sunshine for the day. Sunshine and highs in the 50s is a good combination to melt the snow we have have the ground. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday night and possible rain/snow shower, south of Highway 20 Thursday morning.

The next best chance of rain/snow is Friday night into Saturday morning.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog 

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE 

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.