TRACKING: Areas of fog tonight

The sky becomes clear this evening with areas of fog developing overnight. Some of the fog will be dense reducing visibility to less than ¼ of a mile. Use caution tonight and Wednesday morning when traveling.

The fog thins out in the morning and then plenty of sunshine for the day. Sunshine and highs in the 50s is a good combination to melt the snow we have have the ground. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday night and possible rain/snow shower, south of Highway 20 Thursday morning.

The next best chance of rain/snow is Friday night into Saturday morning.

