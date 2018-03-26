Wartburg's Dance Marathon a smashing success

Students danced the night away this weekend at Wartburg College's Dance Marathon, and crushed a fundraising goal in the process.

The event brought in more than $115,000 according to the school, which far surpassed the student-led Dance Marathon organization's goal of $90,000. It also raised more than $33,000 over last year's event.

The money will now be donated to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Each dancer is required to raise $120 to participate in the Dance Marathon, but some went far beyond that milestone. The college says 27 students raised more than $1,000 while there was one student who was able to collect over $5,000 alone. Some organizers also helped to put on mini Dance Marathons at Clarksville and New Hampton high schools.

