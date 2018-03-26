Eastern Iowa Airport sets passenger record in February

The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) in Cedar Rapids set a passenger record for February,

The total number of passengers in February was 89,854 - 3.4 percent more than the previous record set in 2017 when the airport served 86,913 total passengers.

The previous record was set in 2017.

The year-to-date increase is 1.8 percent over the same time in 2017.

In December, Frontier Airlines began service to Orlando International Airport, adding to the airport’s nonstop destinations and seat capacity.

Airport Director Marty Lenss says the airport continues to see additional seat capacity from the airlines. During the three-month period of March – May, CID has 7 percent more capacity than it did last year at that time.

“The continued airline investment into CID speaks strongly to the strength of our regional economy.” Lenss says. “When the airlines experience a positive response to their investment it further enhances our collective ability to retain service and look toward future growth opportunities.”