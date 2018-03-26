Waterloo supports bid for cannabis dispensary

Waterloo City Council voted Monday night to support a bid for a medical marijuana dispensary in the city.

A representative of The Iowa Cannabis Company, Inc. spoke at the meeting about the company's plans for a dispensary in the city. Iowa Cannabis is one of several companies that have submitted applications for a dispensary license to the Iowa Department of Health.

The Iowa Department of Public Health, or IDOPH, says it will award just five licenses for dispensaries in the state. The department is currently reviewing 21 applications for cities around the state, including Coralville, Iowa City and Waterloo.

The Waterloo City Council voted to authorize a statement of support for the cannabis dispensary license to IDOPH. This comes after both Coralville and Iowa City Mayors submitted letters of support last week.

IDOPH says it will announce the companies and cities receiving licenses by April 1st. If awarded a license, a company has until December 1st to establish the dispensary.