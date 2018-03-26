Janesville-City-wide garage sales set for April 28 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Janesville-City-wide garage sales set for April 28

Janesville City-Wide Garage Sales, sponsored by the Janesville Library, will be Saturday, April 28th, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

If you would like to have a sale please sign up at the library by Saturday, April 21st. Cost is $6.00. Thank you for supporting the library in this fundraiser by registering your sale. Questions? Call 987-2925

A list of sales will be available Thursday, April 26 on the Janesville Public Library website. http://www.janesville.lib.ia.us

 

