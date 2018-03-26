Washington County Sheriff's Office investigates baby death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Washington County Sheriff's Office investigates baby death

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is invesigating after a baby stops breathing and dies.
Investigators say, Saturday morning they received a call for a baby who had stopped breathing at a home in Ainsworth. The baby died at the hospital.
An autopsy is being done by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Decedent Care Center

