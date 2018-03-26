Field of Dreams Celebration of Gratitude postponed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Field of Dreams Celebration of Gratitude postponed

DYERSVILLE (KWWL) -

The Field of Dreams Celebration of Gratitude event has been postponed.

Denise Stillman, owner of the site, said its due to the snow from over the weekend, which buried their sod supplier.

It was scheduled for Thursday, March 29 to thank supporters who contributed to help rebuild the field, after it was damaged.

They are hoping to reschedule the event to April. 

