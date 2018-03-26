Hawkeyes' Gustafson 2nd team All-American - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawkeyes' Gustafson 2nd team All-American

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

Iowa junior Megan Gustafson has been named a second team All-American by the Associated Press.
 
Gustafson is the sixth AP All-American in program history and the first since Sam Logic earned third team accolades in 2015. She is the first Hawkeye ever to be named to the AP first or second team. Gustafson received seven first place votes and 74 total points.
 
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native averaged 25.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and shot 67.1 percent from the field in 32 contests. The 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year leads the nation in points per game (25.7), field goal percentage (67.1), and field goals made (320). She also ranks second in double-doubles (28), third in total points (823), fourth in defensive rebounds per game (9), and fifth in total rebounds (411) and rebounds per game (12.8).
 
Gustafson has also earned All-America honors from Sports Illustrated (first team), College Sports Madness (second team), USA Today (second team), and ESPNW (third team).

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.