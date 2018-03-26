Hawks' McCaffery awarded hardship year

Iowa freshman guard Connor McCaffery's hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference. The announcement came on Monday from the Big Ten.



McCaffery (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) will have four years of men's basketball eligibility remaining after averaging 13.3 minutes in only four games in December as a true freshman. The native of Iowa City missed two games due to a sprained ankle, eight contests due to mononucleosis, and 19 games after undergoing a tonsillectomy in December.