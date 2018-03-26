Dyersville explores future redevelopment plans for downtown

An eastern Iowa city, home to Iowa's most famous landmark, is talking about redevelopment.

The city of Dyersville is getting input on how to improve the downtown area.

They know better than anyone, if you build it, they will come.

"We always wanna be bigger and better, be kind of a destination for tourists, but also businesses, and a great place for people to live as well," said Karla Thompson, executive director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Along with help from the firm RDG Planning & Design, the city has a new vision for downtown's future for the next 20 years.

One of the top priorities is to grow local businesses. "Anything that can improve downtown Dyersville has my 100 percent cooperation," said Bec Willenborg, owner of Reicher Shoes and member of planning & zoning commission. "We are a little low on businesses downtown. The more businesses there are, the more business there is for everyone."

Other ideas include beautifying the area along the Maquoketa River, possibly adding a riverview restaurant and deck. Also, improving transportation such as walking, biking and driving, possibly building more trails.

The draft plan also looks into adding more housing.

"With this riverfront development we are able to put in apartments for housing which is great, also office space, to bring more people downtown," Thompson said.

The plan will go before the Dyersville City Council for final approval during the summer.