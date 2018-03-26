Construction on Mount Trashmore nears end, site will offer "best" view of Cedar Rapids

Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids is approaching its final stage of construction.

The old landfill and giant pile of trash will soon be a destination for people to bike and hike to an elevation of 948 ft.

At the top an overlook offers views of the city.

It's a site to see for people who are willing to make the 4-5,000 ft. trek up to catch the view.

"People have been going by all winter, they see the overlook they call how close are you? What's going on with it? So we know people really want to get up there so we are getting close but it's not ready yet," says Joe Horaney with the Solid Waste Agency.

Logan Orcutt, Co-Owner at Goldfinch Cyclery in Newbo can't wait to try it out.

"Sure there's a physical feat there but I think the most exciting part is the potential to ride down," he told us.

If you are worried the giant pile of trash might smell fear no more.

"It's a capped landfill so there's four feet of clay and geomembrane liner we put vegetation down to kind of suppress that," says Horaney.

The overlook at the top is already finished minus some landscape work.

Construction of the trails will start in May, the site will be open to people by late June or early July.

"It's going to be a recreation destination, it's the best view in Linn County so we are looking forward to it," Horaney says.

The Solid Waste Agency is paying for the project which costs about $590,000.

A grant is helping pay for half of the trail system.

The overlook will not be open to the public until all of the trail work is complete.

For those who are not equipped to bike to the top, Goldfinch Cyclery plans to offer mountain bike rentals.







