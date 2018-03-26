Kansas girl at center of 1954 school segregation ruling dies

Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King is facing heat after someone managing his campaign's Facebook page posted a meme on Sunday criticizing a Parkland student for donning a patch of the Cuban flag.More >>
A cold rain tracks through eastern Iowa tonight, with fog likely into the morning hours for Tuesday.
Jail authorities used a stun gun on a Dubuque man charged with murder after he refused to obey commands.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is invesigating after a baby stops breathing and dies.
The Field of Dreams Celebration of Gratitude event has been postponed.
