Gaul is Heart of America Player of the Week

Patrick Gaul, outfielder for Evangel, is the Heart of America Conference Player of the Week.

Gaul is a sophomore from Belleville East High School in Edwardsville, Illinois, He had a sensational week for his team, leading the Evangel Crusaders with a .778 batting average.

In addition, Patrick Gaul did this:

  • Was 14 for 18 on the week posting a .778 batting average through four games
  • Added five RBIs with two walks with a .833 slugging percentage
  • Was a perfect 4 for 4 on stolen bases and struck out just once in 18 at bats
  • Extended hitting streak to eight games as his season batting average moved to .402 

 

