Cedar Rapids police requesting assistance identifying theft suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in the identification of a theft suspect, who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase items at two southwest-side merchants on March 4. 

The suspect is pictured in one of the surveillance photos attached. 

If you can identify the suspect or the suspect's vehicle in these photos, you are encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5458. 

