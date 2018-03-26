More Fayette County CNA's accused of sexual relations with patients

An extended investigation into the criminal activities of CNA's employed by Prairie View Residential Care Facility, led to additional arrests last week.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office continued its investigation, following arrests made earlier this month. New evidence determined that former CNA's, employed by Prairie View Residential Care Facility, had been discharged in the past for unhealthy relationships with patients.

According to police, In 2015, Carolyn Marie Weidrich, 44, of Sumner, was found to have had a sexual relationship with a patient while employed by Prairie View. In 2016, Shelby Mariah Sebring, 24, of Hawkeye and Jamie Leah Pagel, 32, of Sumner, also had sexual relationships with patients while employed by Prairie View. At the the time the crime occurred, all patients were court ordered to the facility for treatment.

The three women were arrested on March 23, booked into the Fayette County Jail and charged with sexual exploitation by counselor, therapist or school employee, which is a Class "D" Felony, and if convicted and they could face five years in prison and be required to register on the sex offender registry.

The Sheriff's office is looking into further incidents where more charges could be filed.