Semitrailer filled with hogs flips over in Dunkerton

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
DUNKERTON (KWWL) -

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office confirms a semitrailer filled with around 150 hogs tipped over in Dunkerton. 

This happened before 8 a.m. near the intersection between N. Pilot Grove Road and E. Dunkerton Road. 

The Dunkerton Fire Department, Dunkerton Police Department and the sheriff's office responded to the accident. 

Dunkerton firefighters say a few hogs died in the accident. 

Our crew on scene said it looked like a makeshift fence was used to guide the hogs into another trailer after they got out of the damaged trailer.

Parts of E. Dunkerton Rd. have been blocked off for several hours. 

