Apple asking for new emojis to represent disabilities - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Apple asking for new emojis to represent disabilities

Posted: Updated:

New emojis could soon be in store for Apple.

The company is asking for emojis that represent people with disabilities. Apple sent a proposal to the organization that makes emojis, requesting 13 additions.

The additions requested include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog, and a person with a cane.

The organization reportedly said, it's checking how to fill the request. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.