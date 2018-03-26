Apple asking for new emojis to represent disabilities

Rain, thunderstorms track in along with drizzle and fog. Melting snow adds to run-off.More >>
Rain, thunderstorms track in along with drizzle and fog. Melting snow adds to run-off.More >>
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office confirm a semitrailer filled with around 150 hogs tipped over in Dunkerton this morning.More >>
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office confirm a semitrailer filled with around 150 hogs tipped over in Dunkerton this morning.More >>
The additions requested include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog, and a person with a cane.
The additions requested include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog, and a person with a cane.
A tweet from NBC News says the U.S. is expelling 60 Russian diplomats and closing the Russian Consulate in Seattle. This is breaking news story. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest.More >>
A tweet from NBC News says the U.S. is expelling 60 Russian diplomats and closing the Russian Consulate in Seattle. This is breaking news story. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest.More >>
A new state report says charging tolls is an option to rebuild and widen Interstate 80 across Iowa. Imposing tolls would require approval from the Iowa Legislature and federal authorities.More >>
A new state report says charging tolls is an option to rebuild and widen Interstate 80 across Iowa. Imposing tolls would require approval from the Iowa Legislature and federal authorities.More >>