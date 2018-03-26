Vigil held for Sharp family at Adams County Speedway

CORNING, Iowa (WHO)- Family and friends are now remembering an Iowa family of four.

Authorities confirm the Sharp family died in Mexico after breathing in toxic gas.

Family members and friends gathered in Corning at the Adams County Speedway. This is where the Sharp family spent a lot of their time.

Many people at the speedway say the racing season will not be the same without this family.

"It's going to be really weird not having Kevin there. He was always one of the, "glue guys." If I had a problem or something, I would always go to him. If I needed a beer after the races, I would go to him. It's going to be really weird and really different when I look over to my left from where I am normally at on Saturday nights, and he's not there. It's going to be different," says Racing Crew Chief Daniel Rehmeyer.

Rehmeyer says Kevin Sharp and his family were very dedicated to their community, and their families were very close. He says, "Our kids were growing up together, playing football and hanging out at the race shop. We were pretty close."

Many people attending the vigil say Adams County Speedway was more than just a race track. The community honored the Sharp family by listening to some of Kevin`s favorite songs, wearing Hawkeye gear, hanging up signs, and holding candles high in the air.