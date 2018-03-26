TRACKING: Rain, thunderstorms, drizzle and fog likely

We will have a lot of moisture over the next few days.... melting snow along with an incoming storm system bringing drizzle, rain and thunderstorms. We may have a few showers or t-storms this morning but the better chances are this afternoon through evening. East-southeast winds will keep more and more moisture tracking in, so we will likely have fog forming today and staying around through tomorrow morning. Dense fog is likely, especially tonight as winds die down while they change directions. The rain will track out tomorrow morning, but the fog may stick around for awhile (it depends on the winds). That would affect temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s with lows tonight just above freezing. Highs on Tuesday (with the fog leaving by midday) should climb into the mid 40s to around 50.

Rainfall amounts could be around half an inch to an inch. This, along with a lot of snowmelt, could create rapid rises along area creeks, streams and rivers.... as well as streets in town. Be aware of your surroundings over the next 24 to 36 hours.

We will be dry on Wednesday but we have a few showers in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, some may mix with snow. Another system tracks through for Saturday through Easter Sunday. This will bring a mix of rain and snow and keep our temperatures below normal.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations