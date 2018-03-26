TRACKING: Off & on rain showers tonight with fog likely

We will be dealing with on and off rain showers throughout the overnight hours. There may be a few rumbles of thunder at times. Temperatures will be warm enough for rain this time around. Eventually lows dip into the lower to middle 30s with the wind dying down. With the added moisture from the rain and melting snow, watch for areas of fog overnight and Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts will be a quarter inch or less.

Once the fog lifts Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy. There will be peeks of sunshine in our northern counties during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 40s to near 50 with a NW wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have a wind SW 10-15 mph, that's going to boost temperature into the lower and middle 50s. A cold front passes through Wednesday nigh and Thursday, bringing a small chance for a rain or snow showers Wednesday night, with cooler temperatures Thursday.

We are tracking a couple storm systems Friday through Easter Sunday, that could produce rain Friday, and rain/snow Saturday & Sunday. Stay with KWWL for further updates.

